JEM INFILTRATION

Security Heightened In Bihar, Pakistan Adopts New Route For Infiltration

The three operatives of JeM allegedly reached Kathmandu in mid-August and crossed into Bihar last week. Meanwhile, the officials have not revealed the exact border point used by the suspects.

|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 02:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Security Heightened In Bihar, Pakistan Adopts New Route For InfiltrationPhoto Credit: IANS

As India and Pakistan continue to share sour relations, the Bihar Police Headquarters on Thursday issued a statewide high alert after intelligence inputs suggested that three Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives had entered Bihar through the Nepal border.

The three operatives of JeM allegedly reached Kathmandu in mid-August and crossed into Bihar last week, IANS reported, citing a senior official of Bihar Police. The suspected entry of Jaish operatives has now raised fears of a larger terror network taking root in the state.

After receiving the information, authorities circulated the passport details of the suspects—Hasnain Ali (Rawalpindi), Adil Hussain (Umerkot), and Mohammad Usman (Bahawalpur)—across border districts including Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Araria, East Champaran, West Champaran, and Kishanganj.

As per IANS, security has also been intensified in the Muslim dominant Seemanchal region.

Also Read: Revealed: How Pakistan's ISI Is Arming Jaish-e-Mohammed With Drones To Wage Terror On India

Meanwhile, the officials have not revealed the exact border point used by the suspects; however, an alert has been issued. Amid the heightened surveillance, security agencies and district intelligence units have been directed to verify identities and act on the suspicious movements of any individual.

India-Nepal Border

The India-Nepal agreement allows visa-free movement under the bilateral treaty, making infiltration a serious challenge for security agencies.

Notably, security was already beefed up along the border in May after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Following this, tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad also skyrocketed; however, later on May 10 a ceasefire agreement was reached. 

Bihar Elections 2025

As the Assembly polls are due in November, authorities believe that such infiltration attempts could pose a serious threat to prominent political leaders and election events in the state.

This comes against the backdrop of recent counter-terror crackdowns in Bihar.

(with IANS inputs) 

