Security Heightened In Jammu And Kashmir After Inputs On Possible Terror Activity

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir were put on high alert on New Year’s Day following intelligence inputs about possible terror activity, including the movement of Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) and their associates in and around Srinagar.

Multi-Layered Security Across Srinagar

Authorities intensified multi-layered security arrangements across Srinagar, particularly in the Old City and Lal Chowk areas. Joint teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are conducting intensified vehicle checks, anti-sabotage operations, and area domination exercises at all key entry and exit points following inputs about possible OGW movement in the city. Joint surprise check posts have been established across Srinagar.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

JKP, CRPF Carry Out Vehicle Checks And Area Domination

Heavy contingents of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are checking vehicles and individuals at multiple locations.

Special Operations Launched Amid Tourist Influx

Recent intelligence also prompted specialised operations to neutralise support networks. With Kashmir witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals after the first heavy snowfall of the season, resulting in 100 per cent hotel occupancy in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and high footfall in Srinagar, additional manpower has been deployed to manage crowds and prevent any untoward incidents.

Search Operation Near LoC After Suspected Drone Drop

Beyond urban areas, a joint search operation was launched on January 1 near the Line of Control (LoC) following reports of a suspected drone drop in Poonch. Security has also been tightened along the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), with enhanced patrolling and night surveillance.

Vigilance Heightened

Security forces are maintaining heightened vigilance amid the surge in tourist footfall, which had dropped to zero following the Pahalgam attack in April 2025. Authorities are determined to ensure that terrorists do not get another opportunity to disrupt the peace process in Jammu and Kashmir.