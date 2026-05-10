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NewsIndiaSecurity scare: Explosive material found just 3km from PM Modi's Bengaluru event venue
PM MODI KARNATAKA VISIT

Security scare: Explosive material found just 3km from PM Modi's Bengaluru event venue

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Central Range Bengaluru, said that two gelatin sticks were recovered by the police this morning during a security check conducted before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: May 10, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Security scare: Explosive material found just 3km from PM Modi's Bengaluru event venuePrime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

A major security scare was averted on Sunday after Karnataka police found explosive material nearly 3 km away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Central Range Bengaluru, said that two gelatin sticks were recovered by the police this morning during a security check conducted before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that further investigation is underway in connection with the case.

"This morning, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival, during the checking, two gelatine sticks were found on the side of the footpath, nearly 3 km away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive. Further investigation is underway," he said.

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