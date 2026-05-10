Security scare: Explosive material found just 3km from PM Modi's Bengaluru event venue

A major security scare was averted on Sunday after Karnataka police found explosive material nearly 3 km away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Central Range Bengaluru, said that two gelatin sticks were recovered by the police this morning during a security check conducted before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that further investigation is underway in connection with the case.

"This morning, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival, during the checking, two gelatine sticks were found on the side of the footpath, nearly 3 km away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive. Further investigation is underway," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bengaluru, Karnataka | This morning, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival, during the checking, two gelatine sticks were found on the side of the footpath, nearly 3 kms away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive. Further investigation is underway: DIG… — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

(This is a developing story.)