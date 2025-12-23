Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999265https://zeenews.india.com/india/security-tightened-across-srinagar-ahead-of-christmas-and-new-year-joint-jkp-crpf-sog-operations-conducted-2999265.html
NewsIndiaSecurity Tightened Across Srinagar Ahead Of Christmas And New Year; Joint JKP-CRPF-SOG Operations Conducted
J&K NEWS

Security Tightened Across Srinagar Ahead Of Christmas And New Year; Joint JKP-CRPF-SOG Operations Conducted

Massive search’s being conducted across Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir to keep a check on anti-national elements and their activities. In Lal Chowk, operations are conducted that particularly have involved surprise inspections of hotels and guest houses to verify guest credentials and ensure lodging facilities are not misused.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 03:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Security Tightened Across Srinagar Ahead Of Christmas And New Year; Joint JKP-CRPF-SOG Operations Conducted

In preparation for Christmas and the New Year, security has been significantly intensified across Srinagar. Joint teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and special operations groups have launched a series of surprise operations and anti-sabotage checks to ensure public safety. 

Teams are utilizing sniffer dogs and metal detectors to inspect busy commercial zones, including Nishat, Maharaja Bazar, Court Road, Lal Chowk, and adjoining localities in Srinagar, and same kind of operation reports are from other districts too to detect explosives or suspicious items and OGWs and other anti-national elements. Nishat area which is entry route to Srinagar and tourist spot checking were intensified in that area also. JKP, CRPF, and SOG did joint operations. 

Joint surprise check-posts (nakas) have been established throughout the city and other districts. Security personnel are conducting thorough vehicle inspections and verifying the identification of pedestrians and shopkeepers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In Lal Chowk, operations are conducted that particularly have involved surprise inspections of hotels and guest houses to verify guest credentials and ensure lodging facilities are not misused.

Security forces have also intensified night-time patrolling and area domination, especially at entry and exit routes of the city and around popular tourist spots like the Lal Chowk. 

Personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG) and dedicated Mahila (women's) contingents from the CRPF are participating in these cordon and search operations (CASO) for comprehensive screening.

These measures are part of a broader strategy to maintain a high alert across Jammu and Kashmir during the festive season to prevent any untoward incidents. 

These surprise check-posts conducting frisking and anti-sabotage operations with sniffer dogs, across Srinagar for Christmas and New Year, are to keep the situation under control.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bangladesh
Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services In Delhi, Siliguri Amid Rising Tensions
China semiconductor AI
One Button To Destroy Jets, Missiles: China’s Tech Dwarfs US Atomic Legacy
India
66% Employees Ready To Take Pay Cut For Better Workplace: Report
Pakistan Bangladesh defence pact
Pak-B'desh Defence Moves Trigger Fresh Two-Front Security Concerns For India
India
Over 13 Lakh Indian Students Studied Abroad In 2024: NITI Aayog
India Pakistan Water Dispute
From Chenab To Jhelum, Rivers Run Low – Why Pak Is In Panic Over India’s Water
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
‘Hardworking NDA Karyakartas’: PM Modi After BJP Dominates Goa Panchayat Polls
Technology news
Truecaller’s Game Over? CNAP Will Show Caller Name Automatically On Your Phone
Aravalli Hills controversy
Explained: What Aravalli Hills Controversy Means For India’s Ecology
men sneakers
Best Men’s Casual Sneakers for Everyday Comfort and Smart Style