In preparation for Christmas and the New Year, security has been significantly intensified across Srinagar. Joint teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and special operations groups have launched a series of surprise operations and anti-sabotage checks to ensure public safety.

Teams are utilizing sniffer dogs and metal detectors to inspect busy commercial zones, including Nishat, Maharaja Bazar, Court Road, Lal Chowk, and adjoining localities in Srinagar, and same kind of operation reports are from other districts too to detect explosives or suspicious items and OGWs and other anti-national elements. Nishat area which is entry route to Srinagar and tourist spot checking were intensified in that area also. JKP, CRPF, and SOG did joint operations.

Joint surprise check-posts (nakas) have been established throughout the city and other districts. Security personnel are conducting thorough vehicle inspections and verifying the identification of pedestrians and shopkeepers.

In Lal Chowk, operations are conducted that particularly have involved surprise inspections of hotels and guest houses to verify guest credentials and ensure lodging facilities are not misused.

Security forces have also intensified night-time patrolling and area domination, especially at entry and exit routes of the city and around popular tourist spots like the Lal Chowk.

Personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG) and dedicated Mahila (women's) contingents from the CRPF are participating in these cordon and search operations (CASO) for comprehensive screening.

These measures are part of a broader strategy to maintain a high alert across Jammu and Kashmir during the festive season to prevent any untoward incidents.

These surprise check-posts conducting frisking and anti-sabotage operations with sniffer dogs, across Srinagar for Christmas and New Year, are to keep the situation under control.