Security Tightened At BHU Following Violent Confrontation Between Students And Officials

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi witnessed a tense and violent night on Tuesday after a confrontation between students and the university’s Proctorial Board spiraled out of control. The clash, which reportedly involved heavy stone-pelting, prompted authorities to deploy police and paramilitary forces across the campus.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 06:29 AM IST | Source: Bureau