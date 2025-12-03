Security Tightened At BHU Following Violent Confrontation Between Students And Officials
The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi witnessed a tense and violent night on Tuesday after a confrontation between students and the university’s Proctorial Board spiraled out of control. The clash, which reportedly involved heavy stone-pelting, prompted authorities to deploy police and paramilitary forces across the campus.
