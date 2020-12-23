Security tightened at MP Hema Malini's residence in Uttar Pradesh; know why

As the impasse over the new agri laws continues, the administration has taken the warning, to gherao the houses of MPs, seriously and tightened the security. The farmers and Opposition parties had warned that they will protest outside and gherao the residence of ministers and MPs.

The opposition leaders who came in support of the farmers gave the warning. The farmers had also said that they will gherao the BJP and NDA leaders. In such a situation, the administration is also taking precaution.

Accordingly, a security cordon has been put at the residence of MP Hema Malini in Omaxe Colony in Vrindavan. The security has been increased by deploying PAC and police force at the entrance of the colony along with the house for security.

A decision on the government's offer for fresh talks to resolve the deadlock over contentious farm laws is likely to be taken later in the day by protesting farmer unions who urged people on Wednesday to skip one meal on 'Kisan Diwas', the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, in support of their stir.

Several farmers visited 'Kisan Ghat' here on Wednesday morning to pay tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was known for his farmer-friendly policies. "Several farmers arrived here at Kisan Ghat to pay their tribute on the occasion of Kisan Diwas. They are paying tributes and leaving soon after," a police officer said.

To mark Kisan Diwas, protesting farmers at Ghazipur border held a 'havan'. Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu had said that 32 farmer unions from Punjab held a meeting on Tuesday and discussed the next course of action.

A meeting of farmer leaders from across India would be held on Wednesday where a decision on the government's talks offer will be taken. In a letter to 40 union leaders, the Joint Secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry, Vivek Aggarwal, had on Sunday asked protesting farmer leaders to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the laws and choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.

