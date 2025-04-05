Security Tightened In Jammu And Kashmir As Devotees Set To Take Out Shobha Yatra On Ram Navami

Kashmir is all set to host the "Shobha Yatra" on the eve of Ram Navami. The procession will be held from the old city to the historic Lal Chowk amid tight security.

Preparations are set for Srinagar's "Shobha Yatra," which is going to be held tomorrow to celebrate the Hindu festival of Ram Navami. From today, many temples are celebrating on a large scale in anticipation of Durga Ashtami. The celebrations at the Durga temple in Srinagar have been ongoing since midnight. A Hawan ceremony was organized for peace and prosperity, and the number of devotees participating in this festival has almost doubled compared to previous years. They are satisfied with the changing situation.

Makhan Lal Dhar said, "Worship has been taking place in this ancient temple on this occasion for centuries. This ancient temple is situated in the lap of Shankaracharya. Yes, the situation had deteriorated for some time, but now everything is slowly improving again."

Tomorrow, the procession will start from Srinagar's Habba Kadal area in the old city. Before militancy began, Habba Kadal was a stronghold of the Kashmiri Pandit community. The 300-year-old Kathaleshwar Mahadev temple in Habba Kadal has been decorated with lights, and all other preparations are underway for the yatra.

The temple's guru, Makhan Lal Das, said, "Like every year, this year too the yatra will take place. We have spoken to the administration for permission, and they have provided security. All preparations are complete, and the yatra will go from the old city to Lal Chowk. The Muslim community is fully supporting it."

The Shobha Yatra will be decorated in the morning and then pass through the markets of Srinagar. Starting from Habba Kadal, it will pass through Jaindar Mohalla, Barbarshah, Regal Chowk, the historic Lal Chowk Ghantaghar and then Hari Singh High Street and Jahangir Chowk, ending at the same temple in the Tankipora area of Srinagar, where it began.

The authorities have deployed Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF for tight security arrangements along the route, and special police teams will accompany the devotees throughout the yatra.

A CRPF officer said, "We are completely ready; security has been put in place everywhere. If any untoward incident occurs, it will be dealt with immediately. However, the situation has changed, and something like this is not expected to happen."

The majority community of Srinagar, which includes Muslims, decorates the tableau. Muslims expressed happiness and said that they fully support the Kashmiri Pandits in taking out the procession in Srinagar. Kashmiri Muslims stated that their religion teaches them to respect the faith of others, and things are changing. They believe a day will come when Kashmir will return to the way it was before the nineties.

Bashir Ahmed said, "A Muslim means the safety of all. We do not consider any religion wrong; we respect every religion and welcome every festival of Pandits."

Earlier, the procession was halted due to unrest in the valley, but now it is allowed, and security is provided. In recent years, during the procession, Muslims have welcomed Ram Navami and the Shobha Yatra in Kashmir.