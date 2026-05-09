Security tightened near Delhi BJP office after terror threat alert

Security has been ramped up around the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi state office and several key government establishments in the national capital following an intelligence alert about a possible terror threat, sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, security has also been strengthened at government offices located on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg in central Delhi.

Security agencies have been placed on high alert, with additional forces deployed to thwart any potential terror activities, including bomb attacks, IED threats, or shooting incidents.

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"There is an alert for a terrorist attack at the Delhi State BJP office and government offices on DDU Marg, following which security has been heightened to address any potential threats. Security agencies have been alerted," a source said.

The Delhi Police and other security agencies have increased vigil and strengthened arrangements across the national capital to prevent any untoward incident and maintain public safety.

No specific details about the nature or source of the threat have been officially disclosed so far.

(with ANI inputs)

