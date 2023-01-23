topStoriesenglish
SEED 2023 Result DECLARED at sid.edu.in- Direct link to check here

SEED 2023: Symbiosis Institute of Design, SID has issued the SEED 2023 result link today, January 23. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the SEED result on the official website--sid.edu.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

SEED 2023: Symbiosis Institute of Design, SID has issued the SEED 2023 result link today, January 23. Candidates who took the exam can access and get their SEED results on the official website, sid.edu.in. Candidates must input their BDES ID and password to view the BDES 2023 scorecard. The SEED 2023 admission exam was held on January 15, 2023. The exam was proctored online and consisted of objective-type questions. The final merit list for SEED 2023 will be generated by taking into account the candidate's overall performance in the SEED, Portfolio Review, and PRPI rounds.

SEED 2023 Result: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the official website--sid.edu.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the SEED 2023 result link
  • A new login page would open
  • Enter your BDES ID and password
  • Access the SEED login and check the result
  • Download and take a print out of your BDES 2023 scorecard for future references

SEED 2023; direct link to check here

Candidates who are finally selected will get admission to the BSes course offered by the Symbiosis Institute of Design. There are a total of 180 seats. The seats are allotted to the candidates on the basis of SEED merit.

 

