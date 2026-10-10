/'Seeking permission is not anti-democratic’: Delhi Police justifies protest restrictions

Delhi Police on Friday defended the security arrangements and restrictions put in place in the national capital ahead of a protest scheduled for Saturday, stating that the measures were essential to ensure public safety, prevent overcrowding and minimise disruption to the city's routine activities.
In a statement, the police acknowledged the public's right to protest but emphasised that the authorities were also responsible for safeguarding residents, workers, businesses, police personnel and key establishments, including the offices of constitutional bodies located in the national capital.
“We want to put the security precautions and restrictions in place in Delhi and around Jantar Mantar in proper perspective. People have a right to protest. At the same time, important establishments and the offices of the constitutional bodies are in New Delhi,” the statement said.
Delhi Police referred to protests held at Jantar Mantar in July, claiming that although permission had been sought for a one-day demonstration, the protest continued for a month. According to the police statement, more than 200 personnel were injured during the protests, while over 2,000 people with criminal antecedents took part, contributing to the violence.
“As the situation went out of control, there were clashes, and innocent students were injured too,” the statement said, adding that the authorities did not want a repeat of such incidents.
Delhi Police stated that the same group was seeking to assemble at the same venue once again, making it essential to address crowd management and security concerns before granting permission for the demonstration.
The statement also raised concerns over alleged incidents involving police personnel during protests over the past week, claiming that women constables had been molested and assaulted by protesters at Jantar Mantar.
“That is deeply troubling, and it has to be taken seriously,” the police said.
Highlighting the limitations of the protest site, Delhi Police said Jantar Mantar could accommodate only around 1,000 people at a time. It added that the authorities had to consider the city's capacity to manage large gatherings without disrupting daily life and economic activity.
“Delhi, being the capital of the fastest-growing economy of the country, cannot be brought to a halt every time there are protests,” the statement said, stressing that the police had to balance the interests of demonstrators with the well-being of citizens and the economic interests of the city.
Explaining the need for prior permission, the police said the process enabled authorities to estimate the expected turnout and make arrangements for traffic diversions, emergency access and safe movement of crowds.
“Seeking permission to protest is not anti-democratic,” the statement said, adding that advance planning was necessary to ensure that demonstrations could be conducted peacefully without affecting residents, workers, shopkeepers and businesses.
Delhi Police further alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party was planning to go ahead with the proposed gathering without obtaining the necessary permission. Citing the Supreme Court’s stance on unauthorised protests, the police said such demonstrations were unlawful and could expose participants to prosecution.
The police also emphasised that organisers were responsible for informing attendees about the legal consequences of participating in a protest held without permission.
According to the statement, the restrictions imposed ahead of Saturday’s demonstration were temporary measures aimed at regulating public movement, preventing overcrowding and ensuring the safety of everyone in the area.
“People should be able to raise their concerns peacefully. Our responsibility is to create the conditions in which they can do that safely, while keeping the city functioning,” Delhi Police said.
With inputs from IANS...
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