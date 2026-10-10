Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Seeking permission is not anti-democratic’: Delhi Police justifies protest restrictions

'Seeking permission is not anti-democratic’: Delhi Police justifies protest restrictions

Delhi Police defended the restrictions imposed ahead of Saturday’s protest, saying prior permission was necessary to ensure public safety, manage crowds and prevent disruption while upholding citizens’ right to peaceful demonstrations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 08:36 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 08:36 AM IST
'Seeking permission is not anti-democratic’: Delhi Police justifies protest restrictions
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Seeking permission is not anti-democratic’: Delhi Police justifies protest restrictions
2
3
4
5