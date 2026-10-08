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Seemapuri building collapse: Death toll rises to 4 after another body is pulled from debris

Rescue operations are continuing at the Seemapuri site as multiple agencies work to locate and evacuate people who may still be trapped under the debris.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
Seemapuri building collapse: Death toll rises to 4 after another body is pulled from debris

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