/Seemapuri building collapse: Death toll rises to 4 after another body is pulled from debris

"Around 3:15 PM, a four-story building located right at the corner collapsed. It covered an area of ​​approximately 22 to 25 square yards. Witnesses present at the scene reported that the adjacent building was undergoing demolition work—possibly using machinery that caused vibrations—which impacted this building, causing it to collapse. There were about seven or eight people inside the building at the time... Rescue operations are currently underway. We have deployed machinery and personnel from the NDRF, DDMA, and MCD, along with other agencies. So far, we have rescued eight injured individuals and admitted them to the hospitals. One woman was declared dead on arrival... There may still be two to three people trapped inside..." Ajay Kumar said.