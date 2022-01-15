Seems like Delhi has reached its peak in Covid cases, says health minister Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: After a fall in daily coronavirus cases a day earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday (January 15) said that the Covid-19 infections have reached their peak in the national capital.

Delhi had reported 24,383 new Covid-19 cases and 34 fatalities, as per the state health bulletin on Friday. While on Thursday, the national capital had logged its highest single-day spike since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic with 28,867 daily infections.

The UT health minister said the government will consider easing restrictions when the Covid-19 cases decline to touch 15,000. "Let's wait. The cases have started declining. They came down to 24,000 yesterday and will come down to 20000 today. Let them come down to 15,000 or below and then we will see,” PTI quoted Jain as saying.

He also said that Delhi is likely to record 20,000 cases on Saturday, a decline from Friday. The hospitalisation rate has stabilised in Delhi, the AAP leader added.

"We can say that Delhi has reached a peak in terms of cases. Cases have started slowing down. Let's see when the decline happens," the Delhi Health Minister said.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that although Covid-19 cases are rising sharply there is no need to worry. "As a result, there is no need for people to be concerned or to panic. From the perspective of the Delhi government, everything is in order. There is no shortage of hospital beds. There are also plenty of ICU beds available. We do not need to panic, but we must act responsibly. We are keeping an eye on the coronavirus situation," he told reporters.

