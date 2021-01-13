हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

Seer Swami Harshanandaji Maharaj dies aged 91, PM Narendra Modi shares condolence message

Swami Harshananda, head of the Ramakrishna Math in Bengaluru dies on Tuesday aged 91.

Seer Swami Harshanandaji Maharaj dies aged 91, PM Narendra Modi shares condolence message

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Swami Harshananda, head of the Ramakrishna Math in Bengaluru. 

PM Modi said that his compassionate nature and insightful knowledge on a wide range of issues will never be forgotten. 

"Swami Harshanandaji Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math at Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. His compassionate nature and insightful knowledge on a wide range of issues will never be forgotten. Condolences to his devotees. Om Shanti," Modi said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan offered his deepest condolences to his followers on microblogging site.

The 91-year-old seer died of a cardiac arrest. The seer had been suffering from age related issues and was on a wheelchair for the past few months, the ashram authorities said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM Narendra ModiHarsh Vardhan
Next
Story

First consignment of Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin arrives in Delhi for January 16 mass vaccination

  • 1,04,95,147Confirmed
  • 1,51,529Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M23S

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin also arrives in Delhi after Covishield