Seer Swami Harshanandaji Maharaj dies aged 91, PM Narendra Modi shares condolence message

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Swami Harshananda, head of the Ramakrishna Math in Bengaluru.

PM Modi said that his compassionate nature and insightful knowledge on a wide range of issues will never be forgotten.

"Swami Harshanandaji Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math at Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. His compassionate nature and insightful knowledge on a wide range of issues will never be forgotten. Condolences to his devotees. Om Shanti," Modi said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan offered his deepest condolences to his followers on microblogging site.

Anguished by the sad demise of Swami Harshanandaji Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math at Basavanagudi, Bengaluru.

The revered spiritual leader leaves behind a rich & inspiring legacy of serving the poor & destitute.

The 91-year-old seer died of a cardiac arrest. The seer had been suffering from age related issues and was on a wheelchair for the past few months, the ashram authorities said.