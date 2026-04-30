'Segregation of ballots': ECI rejects charge of vote manipulation after TMC shares strongroom video

The Election Commission of India on Thursday rejected the charges of vote manipulation in levelled by the Trinamool Congress and said that the video shared by the TMC shows segregation of ballots. The poll body said that all strongrooms are secured, and the details of each of them have been shared with the political parties. The ECI's reaction comes hours after the TMC shared a video accusing the ECI of opening ballot boxes in collusion with the BJP.

"There are 7 AC strong rooms inside the Kgudiram Anushilan Kendra. They all have been duly closed and sealed in the presence of the candidates/Election agents and the General Observer after the completion of the poll yesterday. The last strong room was closed in the morning around 5.15am. All strong rooms containing polled EVMs are safely secured and sealed. There is another strong room in the same premises for the postal ballot wherein we have kept AC-wise polled ballots as done by different polling personnel and ETBPS," said the ECI while issuing a clarification on the viral video.

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The poll body further said that it had notified all Observers, ROs and requested ROs to inform their candidates and agents about the postal ballot room. "ROs informed the political parties by mail. The segregation of the ballot was taking place in the corridor of strong rooms containing the polled premises from 4pm. The main strong rooms are safely secured and locked. The same was duly shown to Shashi Panja, Kunal Ghosh (from TMC), and Kali from BJP," it said.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the BJP, in active collusion with the Election Commission, is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders. The TMC termed it as a murder of democracy in broad daylight. In a post on X in which the Trinamool Congress also shared a video, the party said 'opening of ballot boxes' is gross electoral fraud.

"ALARMING This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight. CCTV footage has exposed how @BJP4India, in active collusion with the @ECISVEEP, is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders. This is gross electoral fraud being committed openly with the full knowledge and protection of the Election Commission," the Trinamool Congress said.

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TMC accused the BJP of trying 'every dirty trick' to defeat it in assembly polls. "They have tried every dirty trick, name deletion, voter intimidation, Central Force terror, cash flooding, and failed miserably. Now, in sheer desperation, they have stooped to tampering with EVMs. But Bengal is not Maharashtra, Delhi, or Bihar. We will not sit silently and watch them loot our democracy," the party said.

Notably, TMC leaders Dr Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh staged a dharna outside Netaji Indoor Stadium strongroom over the issue. The ECI officials reportedly met the leaders and explained the process to them. The two leaders later called off their dharna.

The second and final phase of polling in West Bengal concluded on Wednesday. The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.