109-year-old debt: Sehore family demands UK repay 1917 British 'war loan' worth crores

A century-old yellowing document has led to an unusual legal quest in the town of Sehore. Descendants of a wealthy pre-independence businessman claim that the British Empire borrowed Rs 35,000 from their ancestor in 1917 and never repaid it.

Now, in 2026, the family is getting ready to send a formal legal notice to the British government to recover what they call an "unpaid sovereign debt." They suggest it would amount to hundreds of crores at today’s value.

A wartime loan to the crown

The story revolves around Seth Jummalal Ruthia, who was one of the most influential financiers in the Bhopal princely state. His grandson, Vivek Ruthia, says the family recently discovered old certificates and correspondence among records and a family will after his father's passing.

The documents indicate that in 1917, during World War I, the British administration borrowed the money to manage affairs and support the war effort. At that time, Rs 35,000 was a huge amount, enough to buy large estates.

From Rs 35,000 to hundreds of crores

While the original amount may seem small today, the Ruthia family believes the "historic debt" should be adjusted for over a century's worth of inflation and interest.

"If you calculate the amount based on the gold price of 1917 and compare it to today's rate, the figure becomes significantly higher," Vivek Ruthia explains.

In 1917, gold cost about Rs 18 to Rs 20 per 10 grams. With gold prices in 2026 nearing Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000, the value based on gold alone raises the claim to hundreds of crores, not including compounded interest.

The legal battle for sovereign repayment

The family is reportedly consulting legal experts about international law concerning sovereign debts. Their main point is that a shift in government from colonial to modern UK does not free a nation from debts created by its past administrations.

Key challenges for the Claim:

Statute of limitations : Most debts have a legal "expiry date" for recovery, though sovereign debts can sometimes be exceptions.

: Most debts have a legal "expiry date" for recovery, though sovereign debts can sometimes be exceptions. Documentation : The family needs to show that the loan was a formal debt and not a wartime "donation" or "contribution."

: The family needs to show that the loan was a formal debt and not a wartime "donation" or "contribution." Jurisdiction: It must be decided whether an Indian court or a British court has the authority to handle a 109-year-old colonial case.

A legacy of influence

Before independence, the Ruthias were known as the "Rothschilds of Sehore." Today, local historians estimate that 20% to 30% of Sehore’s current settlements are on land that once belonged to the family. While they remain active in agriculture and real estate in Indore and Bhopal, the family sees this recovery as a matter of ancestral honor and justice.

