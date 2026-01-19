‘Selective Targeting Of India Unfair And Unjustified’: EAM S Jaishankar On Ukraine Conflict

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday said that the selective targeting of India over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is both ‘Unfair and unjustified’. The remarks were made during talks with Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in New Delhi. EAM S Jaishankar pointed out how India is being unfairly singled out on global issues while asserting that such selective treatment is neither right nor justified.

While the Polish Deputy PM Radoslaw Sikorski agreed with EAM S Jaishankar’s calling out of selective targeting, he said, “I also completely agree with you on the unfairness of selective targeting by tariffs, and we in Europe know something about that also. We fear that this is progressing to global trade turbulence.”

During the bilateral meeting, both leaders discussed plans to assess the 2024-28 Action Plan, aiming to unlock the complete scope of the India-Poland strategic partnership. The talks also focused on enhancing collaboration in trade, investments, defence, security, green technologies, and digital advancements.

During the meeting, Jaishankar also highlighted how Poland ranks among India’s top trading partners in Central Europe, with bilateral trade reaching USD 7 billion, a staggering nearly 200% growth over the past decade.

India's dynamic economic expansion, large market, and investor-friendly policies are key attractions for Polish firms. The inclusion of fostering stronger cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections.

The conversation also discussed global affairs, with a valuable exchange on developments in our respective neighbourhoods.

Addressing the cross-border terrorism and pointing out the Polish Deputy PM Radoslaw Sikorski’s recent visit to Pakistan, he said, “Deputy PM, you are no stranger to the region and are more than familiar with the challenges of cross-border terrorism. I hope that at this meeting we discuss some of your recent travels to the region, Poland should display zero tolerance to terrorism and not help fuel terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood.”

The EAM also emphasised that Poland should adopt a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism and refrain from supporting the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood.