'Selectively Targeting And Harassing Our Party': Mehbooba Mufti Targets Modi Govt

New Delhi: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday of trying to fix the Lok Sabha elections by "selectively targeting and harassing" her party and their supporters.

While addressing a press conference at the PDP headquarters here, Mufti also alleged that the authorities had imposed a 48-hour restriction starting from 6:30 pm on Saturday under Section 144 in Pulwama, which is part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat going to polls on Monday.

"From 6:30 pm today, Section 144 has been imposed in Pulwama district, which is unprecedented. It has not happened before that restrictions are imposed in the area where the elections are to take place," she said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also alleged that active workers of her party, who have been organizing its meetings, have been detained ahead of the polling.

"This is not restricted to Pulwama only. Some days back, there was an attack in Surankote (in Poonch district of Jammu). After that, 50-60 of our workers have been detained, and a strange atmosphere is being created," said Mufti.

"If the Election Commission of India has to repeat the 1987 elections, then why this drama of elections? If they have to create Ikhwan (government gunmen) or the party of Ikhwans, their proxies whom they are supporting, then they should say that" she added.

Mufti said the administration is not openly coming out in support of their proxies yet, as they are waiting for the elections to conclude in two seats in Srinagar and Baramulla.

"After that, they will declare their support in Rajouri-Poonch (part of the Anantnag-Rajouri seat). The election was delayed there only because of their party, the party of suited-booted ikhwans. They have created political ikhwans whom they support fully, the whole government machinery supports them," Mufti said.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on PoK, Mufti said that the government should first address the problems in this part of Kashmir.

"Let them talk to the people here first. There are 22 crore Muslims in our country and the BJP calls them infiltrators and termites," Mufti said.