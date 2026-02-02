Self-reliance a myth? India’s LCA Tejas Mk1A heavily relies on Israeli radar and EW systems

New Delhi: India’s Light Combat Aircraft, the Tejas Mk1A, is apparently moving away from the promise of self-reliance. Meant to be a symbol of India’s defence independence, the homegrown fighter is increasingly dependent on Israeli systems. The jet is light, agile and capable, but key equipment such as radar and electronic warfare (EW) suites are still sourced from Israel.

The Mk1A’s present configuration heavily relies on Israeli Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and Electronic Warfare (EW) systems. This is surprising because India has developed its own advanced radar, which is now mature and fully tested. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s systems are ready for deployment, but the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has not integrated them into the fighter.

India’s indigenous radar and EW systems are important for combat effectiveness. They allow seamless integration with Indian weapons, sensors and data links and operate on an open architecture. It gives India full control over software, upgrades and future innovation. In contrast, relying on foreign black-box systems restricts strategic and operational control.

The reliance on Israeli systems raises questions. The LCA Mk1A project has spanned more than two decades. Delays in engines, missile testing and other components created opportunities to fully integrate Indian technology. But these were seemingly missed. The HAL focussed on integrating Israeli systems instead of showcasing indigenous capabilities.

Israel has become a trusted partner because of its experience in conflict zones. Israeli firms prefer producing critical systems in India to reduce risk to their factories during wartime. But calling these Israeli systems “indigenous” is misleading. HAL’s decision to lean on Israeli tech while claiming self-reliance has drawn criticism.

Questions have reached the Ministry of Defence. Reports suggest officials asked why platforms like the Su-30MKI, built with foreign assistance, have more indigenous content than the LCA Mk1A, which is India’s own fighter jet. The concern is if Indian systems are fully ready, tested and operational, why does dependence on Israeli technology continue?

The HAL faces pressure to trust Indian technology, reduce foreign dependence and ensure the LCA Mk1A programme does not repeat history. India’s HF-24 Marut project succeeded in creating a homegrown fighter jet in the 1960s, but production was eventually stifled by internal decisions. The Tejas Mk1A must avoid the same fate.