Self-styled godman Siva Shankar Baba arrested in Delhi by Tamil Nadu CB-CID

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) arrested self-styled godman Siva Shankar Baba on Wednesday (June 16) over sexual harassment charges by minors.

Baba is the founder of Sushil Hari International School in Kelambakkam on the outskirts of Chennai. Based on complaints by his school students, cops registered three cases under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act and Women Harassment Act.

Several alumni of his school had made allegations of sexual abuse by him and posted it on social media.

Right after the case against him was transferred from the Chennai Police to the CB-CID, he went missing. Following this, it was said that he was admitted to a private hospital in Dehradun.

Based on investigation by CB-CID, a team rushed to Delhi and nabbed the accused from Chittaranjan Park, following which he was produced in a Delhi Court, on Wednesday.

A transit warrant was also obtained to bring him to Chennai where further investigation would be carried out. After interrogation, the accused will be produced in court for remand to judicial custody.

