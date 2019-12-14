SelfieWithMummyPapa trends on Twitter after Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to amend welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act

New Delhi: After the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier this week, Twitter is abuzz with tweets on the development and one such trending hashtag is #SelfieWithMummyPapa.

People are tweeting photos of themselves with their parents using the hashtag, which has found a permanent spot on the top Twitter trends.

"I support maintenance and welfare of parents and Senior Citizen Bill," read a tweet posted by a Twitter user with his parents.

Another Twitter user shared a picture of his parents performing a puja and he wrote, "#SelfieWithMummyPapa. Here's my parent praying for our well-being/wellness. Beyond the horizon, beyond the zenith, they are the one. In deep heart beneath, here and there, all around. They are the one, who are found."

#SelfieWithMummyPapa Here's my parent praying for our well-being/wellness. Beyond the horizon,

Beyond the zenith,

They're the one,

In deep heart beneath

Here and there ,

All around,

They're the one,

Who are found.. pic.twitter.com/r3GJIHTVSG — Dr. Dharmendra Tripathi (@DrDharmendraTr2) December 14, 2019

An emotion tweet on #SelfieWithMummyPapa read, "I miss my late father and am trying to save my cancer patient mother."

I miss my late father and am trying to save my cancer patient mother #selfiewithMummypapa pic.twitter.com/Tfh1MCc84o — Radhika (@sujata_lucy) December 14, 2019

Here are some of the other tweets on the trending hashtag.

To my world,my life, my everything

Words are very short to describe them #SelfieWithMummyPapa pic.twitter.com/Wd8NSHCAWz — Gautami (@Gautami72545769) December 14, 2019

A Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday to amend an existing law concerning the welfare of senior citizens and parents and expand some existing definitions such as maintenance, welfare, children and parents.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was introduced by Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Live TV

The Bill seeks to amend the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. It provides for the registration of senior citizens care homes and home-care service agencies and minimum standards for senior citizen care homes.

(With ANI inputs)