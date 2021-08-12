Semi-naked body of teen girl shows up on Goa’s Calangute beach, cops warn against sharing pics

Panaji: A 19-year-old girl was found dead on Goa’s popular Calangute beach on Thursday (August 12). Her body was found in a semi-naked state.

The Goa Police urged the public to not share pictures of the victim, who reportedly died by drowning in the sea.

The deceased, a resident of Nachinola village in North Goa, was missing since Wednesday morning. Her father had filed a missing complaint with the local police station.

A post-mortem has ruled out any sexual assault or murder, while identifying the cause of death as drowning.

“In an unfortunate incident reported from Calangute today, the body of a female was found on the Calangute beach. The matter is under investigation by the police,” the North Goa district police said in a statement.

The police warned against sharing pictures as it would be unlawful and hurt the sentiments of the victim’s family.

“It is therefore requested to all persons to refrain from transmitting images of the dead body of the female as it is not only against the law, but is also hurtful to the sentiments of the grieving family of the deceased woman,” the police said.

