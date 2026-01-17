Sena Battle On For Mumbai Mayoral Seat? Shinde Faction Move Leaders To Resort

BMC Election Results 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) alliance emerge as the single largest bloc. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance was also able to secure a significant share of seats and votes across Mumbai.

As the country's richest civic body comes under the control of the Mahayuti alliance, Shiv Sena camp of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has started to move its elected representatives to a five-star hotel, according to an NDTV report.

Also Read- Sena Vs Sena: A Look At How Eknath Shinde And Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Blocs Performed In BMC Elections 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who Won What In BMC Polls?

The BJP-led Mahayuti crossed the majority mark with 118 seats, ensuring that a BJP Mayor for Mumbai is the future.

ANI reported that according to official figures released by the Election Commission and the BMC, the BJP won 89 seats. Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats. Together, the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance emerged as the largest bloc in the BMC.

On the other hand, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats.

The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats. Among other parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won eight seats, and the Samajwadi Party won two seats.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured three seats, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won one seat.

Speculations Of Horse-Trading?

With the above results at hand, if the entire Opposition camp teams, the strength would go up to 106, which would remain eight short of the majority. Thus, it is being speculated in the political circles that to protect the Shiv Sena (Shinde) from any horse-trading and poaching, the party is moving the elected representatives in Mumbai to a hotel.

(with ANI inputs)