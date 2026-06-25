/Sena rebellion puts focus on NCP: Can Sunetra Pawar wield influence like Ajit Pawar?

The rebellion in Shiv Sena-UBT and the strengthening of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have put the spotlight on the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP. Shiv Sena now has 13 Lok Sabha MPs while the NCP has just one. While the Shiv Sena has strengthened its grip on power in Maharashtra and at the centre, the NCP is appears to be turning out to be a weak force after the demise of Ajit Pawar. When Ajit Pawar was Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, it was speculated that MPs from the NCP-Sharad Pawar faction would join him. In fact, the two factions have had multiple rounds of talks for a merger. It was expected that once NCP-SP Lok Sabha MPs join NCP or both factions merge, they would get a cabinet berth in the Narendra Modi government.
However, since the demise of Ajit Pawar, the NCP appears to have not only lost the merger talk plot but also faces pressure of survival, feel political experts. Ajit Pawar led a rebellion in the NCP in 2023 along with over 40 MLAs. Now, all eyes are on Sunetra Pawar, whether she can get more MPs on board the NCP, or the two factions will merge to be a part of the NDA. While there are speculations that at least six NCP-SP Lok Sabha MPs will merge with the NCP, Sharad Pawar has rejected the possibility of any rebellion. In fact, NCP (Ajit Pawar) legislator Baba Atram claimed that the Sharad Pawar faction’s remaining MPs are ready to split.
However, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday dismissed rumours of an impending rebellion within his party ranks. "Not a single one of our MLAs is going anywhere,” said Pawar.
NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule even threw down an open gauntlet, "Give us the five names you claim are leaving. If you can't, stop the rumours. Or better yet, invite us—all eight of our remaining MPs will show up together. Why don't they ever dare to invite me to these discussions?"
Reacting sharply to reports that the six rebel UBT parliamentarians originally intended to join the BJP but were steered toward Dy CM Shinde's camp through the backroom intervention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sule launched a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation. "I honestly wonder if democracy has ceased to exist in this country. Breaking homes and splitting parties has become the norm. These MPs were elected just two and a half years ago, and the next general elections are scheduled for 2029. What was the absolute hurry?" Sule questioned.
Pawar’s statements come at a time when Maharashtra's political circles are on high alert following a massive political earthquake. Over the weekend, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde’s faction successfully executed a coordinated defection dubbed 'Operation Tiger', engineering the exit of six out of nine Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).
The massive defection has drastically altered the numbers in Parliament and sent shockwaves through the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, sparking fears that the ruling Mahayuti alliance - comprising the BJP, Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP - might next target Sharad Pawar's remaining 10 MLAs.
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