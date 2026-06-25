/Sena rebellion puts focus on NCP: Can Sunetra Pawar wield influence like Ajit Pawar?

The rebellion in Shiv Sena-UBT and the strengthening of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have put the spotlight on the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP. Shiv Sena now has 13 Lok Sabha MPs while the NCP has just one. While the Shiv Sena has strengthened its grip on power in Maharashtra and at the centre, the NCP is appears to be turning out to be a weak force after the demise of Ajit Pawar. When Ajit Pawar was Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, it was speculated that MPs from the NCP-Sharad Pawar faction would join him. In fact, the two factions have had multiple rounds of talks for a merger. It was expected that once NCP-SP Lok Sabha MPs join NCP or both factions merge, they would get a cabinet berth in the Narendra Modi government.