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Sena rebellion puts focus on NCP: Can Sunetra Pawar wield influence like Ajit Pawar?

When Ajit Pawar was Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, it was speculated that MPs from the NCP-Sharad Pawar faction would join him. In fact, the two factions have had multiple rounds of talks for a merger. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Sena rebellion puts focus on NCP: Can Sunetra Pawar wield influence like Ajit Pawar?
Image Credit: ANISource: Bureau

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