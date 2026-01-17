Sena Vs Sena: A Look At How Eknath Shinde And Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Blocs Performed In BMC Elections 2026

BMC Elections 2026: The high-stakes battle of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections concluded on Friday with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) alliance in the leading position. Meanwhile, the Thackeray brothers' alliance Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also emerged as a notable faction.

Although the BJP, with the Shiv Sena’s 28 corporators, is in a comfortable position to secure the mayoral post, which the party has aimed for for many years.

Sena Vs Sena In BMC Election 2026

It is noteworthy that one of the most watched showdown in this election was the split between the two Sena factions.

Among all winning candidates, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body. Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5 per cent of the total vote share.

On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share, ANI reported. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which had often claimed to be the “real” Sena after its wins in the state Assembly elections and the recent polls held for nagar parishads and nagar panchayats, could not keep its victory march. According to IANS, this result is despite giving entry to former corporators affiliated with the Shiv Sena (UBT) into the party fold.

On the other hand, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, which fought the elections together with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, currently holds more than double the lead of the Shinde faction. The result suggests that a larger portion of the traditional Sena voter base may have remained with the Thackeray camp in this specific count, as per an IANS report. Although the two brothers were unable to cross the halfway mark of 114 seats.

