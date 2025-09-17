Sending People Behind Bars for Stubble Burning Will Send Right Message: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that sending some farmers to jail for burning stubble would send a strong message to others and act as a deterrent.
The apex court made this observation while hearing petitions related to the severe air pollution that chokes Delhi-NCR every October.
