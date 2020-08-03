हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Senior Bihar police officer Binay Tiwari probing Sushant Singh Rajput case 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai

In a surprising development, IPS officer Binay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai from Patna on Sunday (August 2) to probe a case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been "forcibly quarantined" for 14 days by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Senior Bihar police officer Binay Tiwari probing Sushant Singh Rajput case &#039;forcibly quarantined&#039; in Mumbai

It is to be noted that Tiwari is leading a Bihar Police team which is in Mumbai to investigate an "abetment to suicide" case on the basis of an FIR filed by Sushant's father K K Singh in Patna. In his FIR, Sushant's father has named actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members as accused. 

"IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM today," Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Pandey tweeted.

"He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite request, and was staying in a Guest House in Goregaon," he said.

Notably, Mumbai Police is already probing this case and has so far recorded statements of as many as 37 people including Rhea, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjana Sanghi along with actor's personal staff members and doctors.

Sushant, a resident of Patna, reportedly died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday (August 2) condemned the demand for a  Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into Sushant's death case. He shared on social media that even though the Patna Police has filed an FIR into Sushant's death and is investigating the case, it will be the onus of Mumbai Police to carry out investigation as per jurisdictional norms. 

Sushant Singh RajputBihar PoliceMaharashtra
LIVE: Rajasthan records 565 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 44,975
