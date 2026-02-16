Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017540https://zeenews.india.com/india/senior-bureaucrat-marries-for-third-time-wife-also-an-ias-officer-3017540.html
NewsIndiaSenior bureaucrat marries for third time; wife also an IAS officer
MADHYA PRADESH

Senior bureaucrat marries for third time; wife also an IAS officer

Senior bureaucrat Avi Prasad married Ankita Dhakre, a 2017 batch officer on February 11 at Kuno National Park marking his third marriage since holding the office.  

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Senior bureaucrat marries for third time; wife also an IAS officerImage Credit: X

Madhya Pradesh: Senior IAS officer Avi Prasad reportedly married for the 3rd time, drawing attention in political crisis in Madhya Pradesh.  Three of his spouses have been IAS officers. Prasad is a 2014 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, tied knot with 2017 batch officer Ankita Dhakre on February 11 at Kuno National Park. 

Dhakre is presently serving as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of State Administrative Services. Images from the event have been widely shared across social media platforms, drawing varied responses from users online.

Hailing from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, Prasad cleared the civil services examination in 2013 and was inducted into the IPS. A year later, he secured an impressive All India Rank 13, earning a place in the IAS. He belongs to a politically active family; his grandfather, Tambeshwar Prasad, popularly known as Baccha Babu, was a minister in the government led by former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per India Today reports, Prasad was earlier married to IAS officer Riju Bafna, who is currently posted as the Collector of Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh. As per the reports, the two are said to have met in Delhi while preparing for the civil services. Their marriage ended after a few years, and Bafna continues to serve in the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

As per the reports, he subsequently tied the knot with Misha Singh, a 2016-batch IAS officer. After their wedding, Singh shifted to the Madhya Pradesh cadre. The marriage, however, ended after nearly four years. She is currently posted as the Collector of Ratlam and assumed charge in 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mahashivratri 2026
Mahashivratri 2026: Juhi Chawla, Salim Merchant attend grand celebrations
land for job case
Delhi Court frames charges against Lalu, Rabri Devi in land-for-job CBI case
Bharatiya Janata Party
BJP's rise in Thiruvananthapuram puts Congress under pressure
Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty shooting case: six more arrested in connection with firing
maya hawke
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke marries singer Christian Lee Hutson
Nirmala Sitharaman
April 2026 price changes: What gets cheaper and costlier after Budget 2026
Steve Smith
Big boost for Australia ahead of must-win game vs Sri Lanka as...
lip liner
Lip Liners for Defined, Fuller-Looking Lips
Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma twin in white as they jet off together
linen saree
Elegant Linen Sarees That Redefine Everyday Grace