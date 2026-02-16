Senior bureaucrat marries for third time; wife also an IAS officer

Madhya Pradesh: Senior IAS officer Avi Prasad reportedly married for the 3rd time, drawing attention in political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. Three of his spouses have been IAS officers. Prasad is a 2014 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, tied knot with 2017 batch officer Ankita Dhakre on February 11 at Kuno National Park.

Dhakre is presently serving as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of State Administrative Services. Images from the event have been widely shared across social media platforms, drawing varied responses from users online.

Hailing from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, Prasad cleared the civil services examination in 2013 and was inducted into the IPS. A year later, he secured an impressive All India Rank 13, earning a place in the IAS. He belongs to a politically active family; his grandfather, Tambeshwar Prasad, popularly known as Baccha Babu, was a minister in the government led by former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

As per India Today reports, Prasad was earlier married to IAS officer Riju Bafna, who is currently posted as the Collector of Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh. As per the reports, the two are said to have met in Delhi while preparing for the civil services. Their marriage ended after a few years, and Bafna continues to serve in the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

As per the reports, he subsequently tied the knot with Misha Singh, a 2016-batch IAS officer. After their wedding, Singh shifted to the Madhya Pradesh cadre. The marriage, however, ended after nearly four years. She is currently posted as the Collector of Ratlam and assumed charge in 2025.