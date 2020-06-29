Senior doctor at LNJP, Delhi’s COVID-19 hospital, dies of coronavirus at 56

Dr Asheem Gupta, a senior consultant of anesthetics at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi, died due to coronavirus COVID-19 on Sunday (June 28). Gupta, 56, had tested positive for coronavirus on June 6.

"He was a frontline anesthesia specialist who contracted COVID-19 infection while on duty. He tested positive on June 6, when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility. His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP Hospital," the hospital said in an official statement.

Dr Gupta is survived by his wife and two sons. His wife had also got infected with COVID-19 but she recovered a few days ago.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed frief over Dr Gupta's demise and said that Dr Gupta was known for going out of his way to treat patients. Kejriwal said that Delhi has lost an important fighter against COVID-19

"Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital succumbed to Covid yday. He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice. I just spoke to his wife and offered my condolences and support," tweeted Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday (June 28) recorded more than 19,000 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row taking the total tally to 5.48 lakh. The country saw a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 till date.

As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus cases in India stands at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated, and 16,475 deaths. The data showed 19,459 new cases, while 380 persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.