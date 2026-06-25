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Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit named new Intelligence Bureau chief

Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit has been appointed as the new Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), bringing decades of experience in intelligence operations, counter-terrorism, and internal security. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit named new Intelligence Bureau chief
Image Credit: (X/@Intel_Jackal)

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