/Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit named new Intelligence Bureau chief

Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit has been appointed as the new Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), India’s premier domestic intelligence agency. A 1993-batch IPS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Dixit’s appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).
He succeeds the outgoing IB Director upon the completion of the latter’s tenure, at a time when the agency is navigating increasingly complex internal security challenges.
Dixit brings extensive experience in intelligence operations and internal security matters. He served for several crucial years as head of the Intelligence Bureau’s Subsidiary office in Srinagar, which holds jurisdiction over Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. Officials credit him with playing a pivotal role in maintaining internal stability and effectively monitoring regional security threats in the period following the abrogation of Article 370.
Known for his robust ground-level intelligence network and deep expertise in counter-terrorism operations, Dixit has successfully handled several sensitive assignments within the IB, including those related to Left-Wing Extremism and cross-border infiltration.
Dixit’s extensive field experience in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to significantly influence the Intelligence Bureau’s strategy in countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, radicalisation, and narco-terror networks as he assumes charge of India’s top domestic intelligence agency.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.