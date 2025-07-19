Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2934041https://zeenews.india.com/india/senior-manager-dies-by-suicide-inside-bank-premises-in-baramati-cites-work-pressure-in-note-2934041.html
NewsIndia
BANK MANAGER DEAD

Senior Manager Dies By Suicide Inside Bank Premises In Baramati, Cites Work Pressure In Note

The senior manager who committed suicide inside the bank premises has been identified as Shivshankar Mitra, a native of Prayagraj, and was working with the bank for several years. He was reportedly under immense stress for the past few weeks and had applied for voluntary retirement just five to six days ago.

|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 01:25 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Senior Manager Dies By Suicide Inside Bank Premises In Baramati, Cites Work Pressure In Note Photo Credit: Representational Image

A senior manager with a private bank allegedly died by suicide late Thursday night by hanging himself inside the bank's premises on Bhigwan Road in Baramati, said a police official on Friday.

According to the Police, the deceased has been identified as Shivshankar Mitra, a native of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, who had been working with the bank for several years.

According to initial reports, Mitra has been under immense stress for the past few weeks. He had even discussed his mental state with his family and had applied for voluntary retirement just five to six days ago.

However, on Thursday night, between 10 PM and midnight, Mitra allegedly ended his life after leaving behind a detailed suicide note. In the note, he squarely blamed the excessive work pressure as the reason for his drastic step; a CCTV of the whole incident was also recorded, which has been seized for probe by the police.

Baramati city Police Inspector Vilas Nale, while confirming the incident, stated, "Shivshankar Mitra, the Chief Manager at the Baramati City branch of Bank of Baroda, hanged himself between 10 PM and 12 midnight, last night. His wife alerted us after he failed to return home. When she contacted the bank, the staff checked inside and found him hanging."

"The body has been sent for postmortem, and further investigation has begun. A suicide note was found in his trouser pocket, where he wrote that he was ending his life due to pressure related to bank work. We are thoroughly investigating the exact circumstances that led to this extreme step," he added.

The Baramati police have launched a formal inquiry into the matter.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪‪+91 9999666555‬‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK