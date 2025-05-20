Senior NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Takes Oath As Minister in Maharashtra Government
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were also present at NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal's oath ceremony.
Trending Photos
Maharashtra Politics: Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal took oath as a Minister in the Maharashtra government at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were also present.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal takes oath as a minister in the Maharashtra government at the Raj Bhavan.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also present. pic.twitter.com/hQ1eqtZrPr — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025
After taking the oath as a Minister, Chhagan Bhujbal said, 'all's well that ends well.'
"As it is said, 'everything is well if it ends well'. I have handled every responsibility, from the Home Ministry to everything. Whatever responsibility I'll be given, that will be alright. It's the prerogative of the CM..."
#WATCH | Mumbai | After taking the oath as Maharashtra minister, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal says, "As it is said, 'everything is well if it ends well'. I have handled every responsibility, from the Home Ministry to everything. Whatever responsibility I'll be given, that will be… https://t.co/dykSnv4147 pic.twitter.com/hoVIoFjGrT — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025
Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the veteran OBC leader.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv