Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2903440https://zeenews.india.com/india/senior-ncps-chhagan-bhujbal-takes-oath-as-minister-in-maharashtra-government-2903440.html
NewsIndia
NCP LEADER CHHAGAN BHUJBAL

Senior NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Takes Oath As Minister in Maharashtra Government

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 20, 2025, 10:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Senior NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Takes Oath As Minister in Maharashtra Government Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Politics: Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal took oath as a Minister in the Maharashtra government at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were also present.

After taking the oath as a Minister, Chhagan Bhujbal said, 'all's well that ends well.'  

"As it is said, 'everything is well if it ends well'. I have handled every responsibility, from the Home Ministry to everything. Whatever responsibility I'll be given, that will be alright. It's the prerogative of the CM..."

Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the veteran OBC leader. 

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK