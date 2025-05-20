Senior NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Takes Oath As Minister in Maharashtra Government

Maharashtra Politics: Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal took oath as a Minister in the Maharashtra government at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were also present.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal takes oath as a minister in the Maharashtra government at the Raj Bhavan.



Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also present.

After taking the oath as a Minister, Chhagan Bhujbal said, 'all's well that ends well.'

"As it is said, 'everything is well if it ends well'. I have handled every responsibility, from the Home Ministry to everything. Whatever responsibility I'll be given, that will be alright. It's the prerogative of the CM..."

#WATCH | Mumbai | After taking the oath as Maharashtra minister, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal says, "As it is said, 'everything is well if it ends well'. I have handled every responsibility, from the Home Ministry to everything. Whatever responsibility I'll be given, that will be…

Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the veteran OBC leader.

(with ANI inputs)