Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday refuted allegations levelled by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claiming irregularities in the state voter list saying that the claim stems from his party's imminent defeat in the Delhi assembly polls. While speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis maintained that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha needs to introspect otherwise there will be no revival of the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi is doing cover firing after sensing huge defeat for the Congress in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections," he told reporters. This comes soon after three opposition parties alleged irregularities in the voter list of Maharashtra.

#WATCH | On Rahul Gandhi's allegations, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Election Commission has categorically replied to all the questions. Rahul Gandhi is doing a cover fire as he knows that after the February 8, Delhi Election results, his party will be nowhere in Delhi… https://t.co/S1baFrJE5y pic.twitter.com/hJwotIs3r1 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

Counting of votes in the national capital is set to take place tomorrow, Saturday and the results of the assembly polls will be declared on the same day. The voting took place on February 5. In the 2025 Assembly elections, Delhi witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

The Congress and its allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) on Friday alleged irregularities in the voter list of Maharashtra, claiming a total of 39 lakh electors were added between Lok Sabha and assembly elections, held 6 months apart in 2024, in the state.

Addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) leaders, Gandhi claimed the total number of voters added in Maharashtra was equivalent to the population of a state like Himachal Pradesh. He urged the Election Commission to provide them with a list of voters and come clean on the issue. Fadnavis maintained the EC has already answered all questions regarding the increase in voters in Maharashtra.

(With agencies Inputs)