Separatism On Its Last Breath In Jammu and Kashmir: More Groups Join Mainstream

In a significant political shift in Kashmir, four separatist groups have severed ties with the Hurriyat Conference, an alliance of separatist parties, and pledged their allegiance to the Union of India. This development follows a surge in police action against separatist organizations operating in the Kashmir Valley.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the move, stating that separatism in Jammu and Kashmir is "on its last breath." In a tweet, he remarked, “Under the Modi government, separatism is breathing its last, and the triumph of unity is echoing across Kashmir.” He urged other groups to abandon separatist agendas and integrate into the mainstream.

This wave of realignment comes amid intensified operations by Jammu and Kashmir Police against proscribed separatist organizations. Recent raids targeting the residences of prominent Hurriyat leaders and activists have been conducted as part of ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The four separatist groups that have announced their dissociation from the Hurriyat Conference include the JK Democratic Political Movement, JK People's Movement, JK Tahreeqi Isteqlal, and JK Tahreek-I-Istiqamat.

Ghulam Nabi Sofi, leader of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, affirmed his commitment to India and its Constitution, stating, "I have never been associated with any act that is detrimental to India's interests, nor do I or my organization intend to be part of any group that works against India in the future."

Over the past week, police have carried out extensive searches at the residences of separatist leaders, including former Hurriyat chairman Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat and Shabir Ahmad Shah, who is currently in Tihar Jail. Raids have targeted residences, shops, and premises of individuals suspected of links with banned organizations across Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Budgam, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, and other areas.

The searches were conducted after obtaining warrants from the Special Judge of the NIA court. Authorities ensured that all operations were carried out following legal procedures and in the presence of Executive Magistrates.

Officials have emphasized that these measures aim to dismantle the remaining secessionist networks in Jammu and Kashmir, with strict legal consequences for those found promoting violence or disruption.