/Serious corruption allegations against Arya Samaj organisation in Hisar; former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra raises questions

Dr Chandra said the organisation once had 450 shops, the rent from which was used to fund the schools. However, a corruption case involving around Rs 50 crore has now come to light in connection with these shops and other properties.
Arya Samaj, an organisation based in Hisar, Haryana, has become embroiled in controversy. Serious allegations of corruption have been levelled against the organisation, ranging from its temple society to the schools run by it. In this connection, Essel Group Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra raised questions about the functioning of the organisation during a press conference held in Hisar.
Recalling Arya Samaj’s glorious history and its social reforms, including the promotion of widow remarriage, the integration of environmental concerns with religion, the tradition of conducting havans in every household and the spread of education, Dr Subhash Chandra said that large-scale corruption has now become prevalent in such a great organisation.
‘Rs 50 crore corruption case’
Dr Subhash Chandra said that the CAV institution is 108 years old and was established with the objective of providing quality education to underprivileged children at affordable fees. Dr Chandra said that the organisation once had 450 shops, the rent from which was used to cover the expenses of the schools. However, a case involving alleged corruption of around Rs 50 crore has now come to light in connection with these shops and other properties. He also said that several plots of land associated with the organisation have been sold and that, overall, corruption worth Rs 700–800 crore is suspected.
CM Nayab Saini given wrong information
It has also come to light that some people allegedly provided incorrect information to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and pressured the Hisar administration, due to which the administration has not taken action in the matter. T-Man Somesh Sarpanch, who was also present at the press conference, announced a protest over the issue. He said that if an administrator is not appointed for Arya Samaj by July 23, protests will begin from July 24.
Demand for the appointment of an administrator
Somesh Sarpanch demanded that an administrator be appointed to the organisation, a new membership drive be launched to include people who believe in the teachings of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, and a new committee be formed so that the organisation can once again be run transparently and with the support of society. It was said that the organisation has been doing excellent work in the field of education for years and that many successful students, including several IAS officers, have graduated from its institutions. He alleged that the Chief Minister was misled and provided incorrect information regarding the matter related to the organisation.
Warning of protest
Somesh Sarpanch also said that a protest would be held as part of the movement over the issue. He warned that if an administrator is not appointed to the organisation by July 23, the movement will begin from July 24 and, if necessary, will be expanded across the entire state. He said that parents whose children have studied or are currently studying at the school will also be brought into this mass movement.
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