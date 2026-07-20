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Serious corruption allegations against Arya Samaj organisation in Hisar; former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra raises questions

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra has raised serious corruption allegations against an Arya Samaj institution in Hisar, while protesters have demanded the appointment of an administrator and threatened a statewide agitation if action is not taken by July 23.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 04:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
Serious corruption allegations against Arya Samaj organisation in Hisar; former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra raises questions
Image Credit: File Photo (Zee News)

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