/Serious corruption allegations against Arya Samaj organisation in Hisar; former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra raises questions

Somesh Sarpanch demanded that an administrator be appointed to the organisation, a new membership drive be launched to include people who believe in the teachings of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, and a new committee be formed so that the organisation can once again be run transparently and with the support of society. It was said that the organisation has been doing excellent work in the field of education for years and that many successful students, including several IAS officers, have graduated from its institutions. He alleged that the Chief Minister was misled and provided incorrect information regarding the matter related to the organisation.