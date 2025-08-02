“Set Of Handmade Gifts Touched My Heart,” Says Pediatrician Moved By Cancer Survivor’s Surprise

A paediatric surgeon from Chhattisgarh was left overwhelmed with emotion after receiving an unexpected and deeply touching gift from one of his former cancer patients. Dr Tanmay Motiwala shared the heart-warming story on X, recounting how a young survivor named Khushi, who couldn’t attend his wedding, sent him a surprise package filled with handmade gifts.

“My heart is full. Had happy tears today,” he wrote. “I received a package from Khushi. A surprise that touched me deeply. I had invited her to my wedding, but she couldn’t make it. Instead, she sent me a set of beautiful handmade gifts. Yes, Khushi is my patient, but more than that, she’s a dear friend. A brave cancer survivor. A child who has taught me more about life than most ever could.”

The doctor, who treated the child during a difficult cancer journey, formed a close emotional bond with the patient and family. This connection went beyond medicine, offering psychological support and kindness that the child never forgot.

The handmade gift reportedly included a hand-drawn card and a framed piece of artwork symbolizing hope, healing, and gratitude. Such a personal, thoughtful item stood in contrast to materialistic gifts usually received at weddings.

The moment the gift was presented became one of the highlights of the wedding, with many attendees moved to tears. Guests described it as a reminder of the impact a caregiver can have on someone’s life, especially a young child battling a serious illness.