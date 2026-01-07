'Set Up Rain Shelters On Large Scale In Every District': CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state government has issued directions to "set up rain shelters" on a large scale in every district, along with measures such as the distribution of woollen clothes and blankets to the needy and the lighting of bonfires in public places to provide relief during the cold and rainy conditions.

Addressing the press conference after inspecting temporary night shelters in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said he personally reviewed the facilities in Bargadwa and Rapti Nagar, interacted with beneficiaries, and distributed woollen clothes.

"Directions have been issued to set up rain shelters on a large scale in every district, distribute woollen clothes and blankets to the needy, and light bonfires in public places. Today, in Gorakhpur, I had the opportunity to inspect the rain shelters in Bargadwa and Rapti Nagar and distribute woollen clothes to the needy," CM Yogi Adityanath told reporters.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister highlighted that 19 rain shelters are currently operational in the Gorakhpur metropolitan area, providing temporary accommodation to more than 1,000 people who were previously forced to live in the open.

"A total of 19 rain shelters are currently operational within the Gorakhpur metropolitan area, providing temporary accommodation for over a thousand needy people who were forced to live on sidewalks and railway tracks," he said.

CM Yogi further emphasised that the shelters are being operated with a focus on safety, hygiene, and proper management, ensuring dignity and basic facilities for those seeking refuge.

"All these rain shelters are safe and are being operated in an organised manner," he added.

However, several cities in Uttar Pradesh were also covered by a dense layer of fog, reducing visibility. For instance, a layer of fog enveloped the city of Agra in the morning. The Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, was obscured by a thick layer of fog in the town.