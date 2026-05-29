Setback for Cockroach Janta Party: Delhi HC refuses to immediately restore CJP's X account in India

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the Union government and X on a petition filed by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke challenging the blocking of the CJP's X account.

However, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav declined to pass an immediate order for restoration of the account, observing that such relief could only be considered only after hearing the government, given the wider implications of the matter, Bar and Bench reported.

"There may be some substance in your submissions but they all need to be considered. They will be considered holistically after hearing the other side. There are far reaching issues. There are wider ramifications," the judge remarked.

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The Court further observed that it would examine whether X could be directed to place the blocking order on record after the Union of India submits a detailed response.

"Let it be filed in four weeks from today," the Bench ordered as it listed the matter for hearing on July 6.

Meanwhile, the Court directed that the blocking order be reviewed, noting that the relevant rules mandate the review committee to convene every two months. It observed that the committee has the authority to examine all aspects against the blocking order.

"It is directed that the review committee will examine all these aspects. The decision be placed on record," the Bench said.

The Court observed that since Abhijeet Dipke is currently outside India, he may approach the review committee with a request to appear through video conferencing.

"The aspect can be examined by the review committee," it added.

The court also said, "There are far reaching issues. There are wider ramifications."

Abhijeet Dipke has challenged the government’s blocking order, which cited national security grounds for banning the handle.

The petition was filed through Advocate Nakul Gandhi of NG Law Chambers.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Central government directed the blocking of the CJP’s X account following inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that allegedly flagged “national security concerns.”

The report stated that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked X to withhold the account under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The “Cockroach Janta Party” emerged earlier this month as a satirical online campaign that quickly gained momentum across social media platforms, particularly among younger users.

The online movement witnessed a sharp rise in popularity, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers on X and more than 22 million followers on Instagram.

The movement reportedly originated from Supreme Court proceedings held on May 15, during which a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern over unemployed young lawyers drifting away from legal practice towards social media and RTI activism.

"There are youngsters like cockroaches who are not getting employment in the profession. Some are on social media, some become RTI activists," the CJI said.

The Chief Justice of India later clarified that his remarks were aimed specifically at individuals who secure entry into professions using forged credentials and fake degrees, and not at unemployed youth in general.