Setback for Congress: Meenakshi Natarajan’s RS nomination rejected after BJP objects on suppressing case information

The Returning Officer of the Rajya Sabha biennial elections in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday rejected the nomination papers of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan.

This comes after the BJP earlier objected to Natarajan’s nomination form. The party alleged that she had concealed information about a case pending in a Telangana court.

According to the objection filed, former corporate executive A. Srilatha has petitioned the Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court against Natarajan, alleging that she provided political patronage to Kumbham Shivakumar Reddy, against whom Srilatha has levelled serious charges, including molestation and death threats, IANS reported.

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Congress counters claims

After this, Congress leader Umang Singhar dismissed the BJP’s objection. He argued that no formal case has been registered against Natarajan; only a court notice has been received.

He stated that Election Commission guidelines require disclosure only when a case is registered, not upon receipt of a notice.

Natarajan's reaction

Natarajan described the situation as a “political conspiracy” and opposed Srilatha’s petition in the Hyderabad court, terming it an attempt to tarnish her image.

Congress shifts MLAs to Bengaluru

The Congress on Tuesday flew its Madhya Pradesh legislators to Bengaluru amid fears of cross-voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, after the BJP’s decision to field a third candidate turned a seemingly straightforward contest into a high-stakes political battle.

A group of Congress MLAs departed from Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport for Bengaluru, while another batch was scheduled to leave later in the evening.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha poll nominations: BJP challenges Congress with third candidate in MP; announces names for Karnataka

MP assembly and the numbers

The arithmetic of the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly explains the tension in the Congress camp.

The BJP currently holds 165 seats in the Assembly. Since a Rajya Sabha candidate requires 58 first-preference votes for victory, the ruling party needs 116 votes to comfortably elect its first two candidates.

Even after securing those two seats, the BJP still has a surplus of 49 votes. It is on the strength of these surplus votes that the BJP has entered the contest for the third seat by fielding Kevat.

However, the party still falls short of the required number and would need the support of around 10 to 12 Congress MLAs or other legislators to ensure the victory of its third candidate. On the other hand, the Congress has 62 MLAs in the Assembly.

(with IANS inputs)

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