NewsIndiaBreaking | Setback for Pawan Khera: Gauhati High Court rejects bail in Assam CM wife remark case
Breaking | Setback for Pawan Khera: Gauhati High Court rejects bail in Assam CM wife remark case
No relief for Pawan Khera; the Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected his anticipatory bail plea regarding remarks made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.
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