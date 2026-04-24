Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3040512https://zeenews.india.com/india/setback-for-pawan-khera-gauhati-high-court-rejects-bail-in-assam-cm-wife-remark-case-3040512.html
NewsIndiaBreaking | Setback for Pawan Khera: Gauhati High Court rejects bail in Assam CM wife remark case
CONGRESS PAWAN KHERA

Breaking | Setback for Pawan Khera: Gauhati High Court rejects bail in Assam CM wife remark case

No relief for Pawan Khera; the Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected his anticipatory bail plea regarding remarks made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking | Setback for Pawan Khera: Gauhati High Court rejects bail in Assam CM wife remark caseCongress leader Pawan Khera. (Photo: ANI)

No relief for Pawan Khera; the Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected his anticipatory bail plea regarding remarks made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal Assembly Election
Women outvote men to smash all-time records in Bengal and Tamil Nadu
MEA Randhir Jaiswal
India slams Trump's 'Hellhole' remark and birthright citizenship rant
mobility
DGCA issues warning letter to IndiGo over airfare caps compliance
West Bengal Election 2026
DNA decodes how pruning 91 lakh names impacted West Bengal’s voting surge
mobility
Govt issues notification to enable use of SAF-blended jet fuel for planes
Indian wedding video
Women on hoverboards serving drinks at wedding leave internet stunned | WATCH
cm bhagwant mann
Punjab-Finland education tie-up: CM Bhagwant Mann on teacher training
Ramayana
Ramayana opening war sequence to not showcase Rama vs Ravana
cheapest countries to visit
World's 'cheapest' nations to travel from India: Check which are visa-free
body scrub
Best Body Scrub Options For Smooth And Glowing Skin On Amazon