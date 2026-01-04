Setback For TMC Ahead Of Bengal Polls; BJP Sweeps Nandigram CADC Election

NANDIGRAM: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all nine seats in the Nandigram Cooperative Agricultural Development Committee elections on Sunday, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) did not win any. BJP workers celebrated after the party secured victory in the Nandigram Cooperative Polls.

This is the assembly constituency of West Bengal Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, from where he won in the 2021 Assembly polls. Ahead of the West Bengal state elections, this is a significant win for the BJP.

Earlier, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh sharply criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remark that she would "shake" the BJP, asserting that Suvendu Adhikari already "shook" her in Nandigram during the 2021 Assembly elections.

Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister, Ghosh added that Mamata Banerjee entered the Assembly as a "compartmental" CM after being defeated by Suvendu Adhikari.

"To avoid any chaos, she should have spoken with understanding. Our only Leader of the Opposition shook her (hamara akela Leader of Opposition unko hila ke rakh diya tha). She herself lost the Nandigram Assembly elections and then entered the Assembly as a compartmental Chief Minister. This is a shame for West Bengal. She keeps making such movie-like statements. People should realise that this won't help our state move forward," Shankar Ghosh told reporters.

West Bengal is set to go to elections in the first half of 2026, with the primary contest between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.