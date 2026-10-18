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Seven accused sent to 10 days of police custody in Kolkata durga puja stampede

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, has been imposed in parts of Kolkata from October 18 to 20 to prevent possible disturbances.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 06:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
Seven accused sent to 10 days of police custody in Kolkata durga puja stampede
Image Credit: Kolkata Police personnel barricades near the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal following a stampede

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