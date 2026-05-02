Seven-day rain alert for Tamil Nadu; IMD warns of storms, gusty winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day heavy rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu, citing a low-pressure trough extending from western Rajasthan to the Comorin region at an altitude of around 0.9 km.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the trough runs across east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Rayalaseema and interior Tamil Nadu, creating favourable conditions for widespread rainfall across the state.

On Saturday evening, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely at several places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Isolated heavy rainfall has been forecast for districts including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Karur and Tiruchirappalli.

The IMD said that on Sunday, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in the hilly regions of Coimbatore and Tiruppur, as well as in Theni and Dindigul districts.

In addition, several interior districts -- including Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Karur and Kallakurichi -- are also likely to receive heavy showers over the next few days.

The department has further warned that rainfall activity could intensify between May 5 and 8, with heavy spells expected in multiple parts of the state.

Despite the rainfall, there is unlikely to be any significant change in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the next two days, although a slight increase cannot be ruled out.

High humidity combined with elevated temperatures may lead to discomfort in coastal areas.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on both Saturday and Sunday.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 39 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain around 29 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius.

Weather officials have cautioned that the combination of heat and humidity could cause discomfort to residents.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen. Squally winds with speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely over the north coastal Andhra Pradesh region, the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas until conditions improve.





