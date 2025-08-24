Seven Dead, 15 Injured In LPG Tanker Explosion In Punjab

Seven people were killed and 15 others were injured when an LPG tanker exploded after colliding with a pickup vehicle near Mandiala Adda on the Hoshiarpur–Jalandhar road late Friday night, India Today reported, quoting officials.

The deceased have been identified as Sukhjeet Singh, the tanker driver, Balwant Rai, Dharmender Verma, Manjit Singh, Vijay, Jaswinder Kaur, and Aradhna Verma, the report said.