Seven Dead, Over 116 Ill Due To Contaminated Water In Indore

Seven people have died and over 116 others have fallen ill after consuming contaminated drinking water in Indore, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that the entire municipal corporation is reaching out to people in all areas and ensuring that they receive proper care in hospitals.

"The health department has officially confirmed the deaths of three people. However, according to my information, the total number of deaths due to illness is seven. 36 people have been discharged. More than 116 people are reported to be ill... The entire municipal corporation is reaching out to people in all areas and ensuring that they receive proper care in hospitals," Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said.

CM Mohan Yadav Orders Action Over Indore Water Contamination

Taking cognisance of the incident in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered strict action, suspending two civic officials and dismissing a PHE sub-engineer with immediate effect.

"Taking the incident of citizens getting infected due to contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore with utmost seriousness, the concerned Zonal Officer of Zone Number 4, Assistant Engineer, and In-Charge Assistant Engineer PHE have been suspended with immediate effect, and the In-Charge Assistant Engineer PHE has been removed from service with immediate effect," CM Mohan Yadav said in a post on X.

Three-Member Probe Committee Formed To Investigate Incident

Additionally, a three-member committee led by IAS officer Navjeevan Panwar has been constituted to probe the matter. Superintendent Engineer Pradeep Nigam and Medical College Associate Professor Dr Shailesh Rai are the other members of the panel.

Free Treatment And Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced For Victims

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also directed authorities to ensure free and proper medical treatment for all those admitted to hospitals or discharged after care, stating that the state government would bear the entire cost of treatment. He further announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

CM Says Negligence With Public Health Will Not Be Tolerated

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that any form of negligence concerning public health will not be tolerated.

