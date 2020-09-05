Seven dead, several injured after bus collides with truck in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

In a tragic incident, at least seven laborers were killed and several others were gravely injured after a bus-truck collision in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Saturday (September 5) morning. The bus was carrying labourers ferrying them to Surat in Gujarat from Ganjam in Odisha.

The bus collided with a truck when it was passing through Cheri Khedi in Raipur.

SSP Raipur, Ajay Yadav said, ''Seven people killed, seven injured after a bus transporting labourers from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat in Gujarat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi in Raipur, early morning today.''

Meanwhile, the local police arrived at the accident spot soon after the incident was reported.