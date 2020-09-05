हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raipur accident

Seven dead, several injured after bus collides with truck in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

The bus collided with a truck when it was passing through Cheri Khedi in Raipur.

Seven dead, several injured after bus collides with truck in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Raipur
ANI photo

In a tragic incident, at least seven laborers were killed and several others were gravely injured after a bus-truck collision in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Saturday (September 5) morning. The bus was carrying labourers ferrying them to Surat in Gujarat from Ganjam in Odisha.



SSP Raipur, Ajay Yadav said, ''Seven people killed, seven injured after a bus transporting labourers from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat in Gujarat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi in Raipur, early morning today.''

Meanwhile, the local police arrived at the accident spot soon after the incident was reported. 

 

Raipur accidentbus-truck collisionChattisgarghLabourers dead
