/Seven lakes nearly dry, only 8% water left: Why is Mumbai surrounded by the sea still struggling for every drop?

Mumbai: The city that rarely stops moving is now counting every drop of water. Despite being surrounded by the sea on three sides, it is staring at a serious water shortage as its main reservoirs slip to critically low levels.
Mumbai draws its drinking water from seven lakes (Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi). These lakes fill up during the monsoon and sustain the city through the year. This time, the picture looks different. The monsoon has been late, and rainfall so far has been far below normal.
Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that all seven lakes together hold only about 13,000 crore litres of water against their total capacity of 1,44,736 crore litres. That puts the storage at only 8.34 percent, down from over 26 percent around the same time last year.
With daily demand crossing 446 crore litres, officials say the available stock could last for only a few weeks if rain does not pick up.
मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/gZ2mLY2g6G— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 22, 2026
The falling reservoir levels have led to restrictions across the city. The BMC has announced a 10 percent cut in water supply. Construction sites and swimming pools have been directed to stop using municipal water. Officials say these steps are aimed at stretching the available supply until the monsoon properly sets in.
Mumbai’s dependence on these lakes is complete. The city does not depend on groundwater for drinking purposes because coastal soil conditions make it saline. This leaves rain-fed reservoirs as the only dependable source of fresh water.
The delay in monsoon arrival has hit the system hard. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai should have received about 247.9 mm of rainfall by this time of the season. But the city has recorded only 4.3 mm, nearly 98 percent below normal.
State authorities have also cited a rainfall deficit across Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said earlier this week that conditions have become difficult due to delayed and weak rains. He said that the state has received nearly 80 percent less rainfall in June so far, with some districts receiving almost no rain at all.
The situation is even more severe at the lake level. The BMC data shows that most of the reservoirs, including Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi, have received almost no rainfall this season. Only Modak Sagar has recorded about 7 mm, while Tansa has seen around 13 mm.
Water management officials use a simple calculation, where even one percent of lake storage can typically meet about three days of supply for the city. With storage now near 8 percent, the buffer works out to roughly 24 days of water availability under present usage patterns.
This leaves Mumbai heavily dependent on the onset of monsoon showers over the next few days. The IMD has forecast a possibility of rain around June 25-26, though the overall monsoon pattern has not so far settled over the region.
Mumbai’s water network has always depended on the seasonal cycle between June and September. When rains are normal, the lakes fill and sustain the city through the year. When the cycle changes, the impact is immediate.
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