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  • /Seven lakes nearly dry, only 8% water left: Why is Mumbai surrounded by the sea still struggling for every drop?

Seven lakes nearly dry, only 8% water left: Why is Mumbai surrounded by the sea still struggling for every drop?

Water storage across Mumbai’s major reservoirs has dropped to critically low levels, forcing authorities to tighten supply and impose restrictions in several areas. With rainfall still weak, the city is depending on short-term measures while waiting for the monsoon to strengthen.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 07:26 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 07:26 AM IST
Seven lakes nearly dry, only 8% water left: Why is Mumbai surrounded by the sea still struggling for every drop?
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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