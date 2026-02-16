Seven workers dead in fire at chemical factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwandi
At least seven workers were burned to death in a massive fire that erupted at a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on Monday.
#WATCH | Rajasthan: Seven people burned to death in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in Bhiwadi of Khairthal-Tijara district. Their bodies have been recovered. Firefighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ioTiuSPcDo— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026
The fire incident occurred in Bhiwadi, Khairthal-Tijara district; their bodies have been recovered, firefighting continues.
This is a developing story; more details are awaited.
