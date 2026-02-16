Advertisement
NewsIndiaSeven workers dead in fire at chemical factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwandi
BHIWADI FIRE

Seven workers dead in fire at chemical factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwandi

At least seven workers were burned to death in a massive fire that erupted at a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on Monday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Seven workers dead in fire at chemical factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwandi(Image: Screengrab)

The fire incident occurred in Bhiwadi, Khairthal-Tijara district; their bodies have been recovered, firefighting continues.

This is a developing story; more details are awaited.

 

