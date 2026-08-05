Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Seven years after Article 370: Two Kashmirs, two different stories across LoC

Seven years after Article 370: Two Kashmirs, two different stories across LoC

Infrastructure and economic activity have increased in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019. In PoK, economic protests have dominated public discourse in recent years.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 06:44 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 06:44 AM IST
Seven years after Article 370: Two Kashmirs, two different stories across LoC
Image Credit: Representative image (AI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Seven years after Article 370: Two Kashmirs, two different stories across LoC
2
3
4
5