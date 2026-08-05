/Seven years after Article 370: Two Kashmirs, two different stories across LoC

The demonstrations have largely been led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a coalition formed in September 2023 that brings together traders, transporters, lawyers, teachers and students. The group says its charter has around 38 demands, including subsidised wheat flour, lower electricity prices and changes to the system of reserved assembly seats that it says do not represent the local population. JAAC leaders have maintained that their movement is aimed at addressing everyday economic issues rather than pursuing separatist politics.