/Seven years after Article 370: Two Kashmirs, two different stories across LoC

New Delhi: Seven years after Article 370 was revoked, the two sides of Kashmir are telling different stories. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed massive infrastructure growth, including new roads, railway projects, investment proposals and record tourist arrivals since 2019.
Across the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has witnessed protests over rising electricity bills, subsidised flour and demands for greater political representation.
Seven years later, the difference between the two sides of Kashmir is easier to see than it was in 2019.
On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganised the erstwhile state into two union territories. The government said the move would improve governance, attract investment and speed up development.
Since then, several major infrastructure projects have been completed or launched. These include the railway link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India, featuring the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge. The government has also undertaken 47 highway projects to improve connectivity across the region.
The Centre says investment proposals worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore have been received since 2019, with officials saying a part of those proposals has translated into operational projects and employment. Officials also say tourism has reached record levels, with more than 2 crore visitors arriving in a single year.
Attractions such as the Tulip Garden, the Gulmarg Gondola and Srinagar's recognition as a UNESCO Creative City have added to the tourism push.
The Centre has argued that these developments have created new economic opportunities along with improvements in transport and public infrastructure.
Across the LoC, PoK has witnessed repeated protests over economic issues during the past two years.
The demonstrations have largely been led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a coalition formed in September 2023 that brings together traders, transporters, lawyers, teachers and students. The group says its charter has around 38 demands, including subsidised wheat flour, lower electricity prices and changes to the system of reserved assembly seats that it says do not represent the local population. JAAC leaders have maintained that their movement is aimed at addressing everyday economic issues rather than pursuing separatist politics.
The protests first gained attention in 2024, when demonstrators demanded relief from rising food and electricity costs. Organisers alleged that promises made after the demonstrations were not fully implemented. It led to another round of protests in 2025.
Reports from the region said clashes broke out during demonstrations in Muzaffarabad, where security forces are accused of opening fire on protesters. Reports also said internet and communication services were restricted during parts of the unrest. Pakistan has maintained that its actions are aimed at maintaining law and order.
In 2026, the situation escalated further after authorities imposed restrictions on the JAAC under anti-terror legislation. The organisation and its supporters criticised the move and said their campaign is about economic issues rather than political separatism.
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has publicly described the civilian deaths as "brutal killings" and expressed worries over communication restrictions in PoK. Pakistan has rejected India's criticism and has consistently maintained that developments in the territory are its internal matter.
The main issues on the two sides of the LoC are very different. In Jammu and Kashmir, the government has largely talked about new roads, railway projects, tourism, investment and jobs. Governance and statehood are still political issues, but most official announcements have been about development projects.
In PoK, food prices, electricity costs and political representation have been the main issues behind public protests in recent years. JAAC leaders have consistently said the movement is driven by demands for affordable essential goods, lower electricity tariffs and changes in political representation rather than calls for separatism.
Seven years after Article 370 was revoked, the anniversary is also being seen through these two different sets of developments.
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