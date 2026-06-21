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Seventy leaders, caste chessboard… what is Congress’ ‘Special-5’ plan to win Punjab?

A committee led by Ajay Maken has submitted a detailed report on the party’s state unit after speaking to around 70 leaders across the state. The recommendations set out possible restructuring across five important organisational posts while taking into account the state’s social and political balance.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 06:12 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 06:12 AM IST
Seventy leaders, caste chessboard… what is Congress’ ‘Special-5’ plan to win Punjab?
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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