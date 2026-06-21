/Seventy leaders, caste chessboard… what is Congress’ ‘Special-5’ plan to win Punjab?

New Delhi: The Congress is moving towards a possible organisational reshuffle in Punjab after a detailed report prepared by a specially formed committee was placed before the party’s top leadership in New Delhi. Submitted by senior leader Ajay Maken, the document was presented in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal.
The report comes after weeks of internal consultation with state leaders and is expected to guide decisions on important posts in the state unit ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.
The committee prepared its recommendations after speaking directly with around 70 senior and ground-level leaders from state. These interactions were aimed at understanding the state of the organisation and the direction it should take in the coming months.
During these meetings, leaders were asked three main questions. The first was whether the incumbent state president should continue in the role or be replaced. The second question dealt with possible successors and the reasoning behind their suitability if a change was made. The third covered the broader strategy the party should adopt to improve its position at the ground level.
The inputs gathered from these conversations were compiled into a structured report and presented to the central leadership for consideration.
The report places emphasis on Punjab’s social and political composition. Recommendations for leadership positions have been prepared while keeping in mind the state’s major voter groups, including Sikh, Jat Sikh, Hindu and Dalit communities.
Rather than focussing on a single leadership change, the report gives multiple options. One set of suggestions deals with a scenario where the incumbent state president is replaced and sets out possible assignments for other leaders. Another set provides a structure for adjustments within the organisation if the leadership is retained, with an attempt to balance representation across different groups.
The recommendations cover five major organisational positions in the Punjab Congress structure. These include the state president, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, an executive president role, the campaign committee head and the chairperson of the manifesto committee.
These positions are seen as important to both the party’s organisational strength and its election preparedness in the state.
Party sources say that the central leadership is expected to take a final call on the report soon. Once decisions are made, the Congress is likely to announce changes in a phased manner.
Congress leaders familiar with the development say the aim is to put a clearer structure in place in Punjab before the party enters its next political cycle.
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