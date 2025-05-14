Seventy Nations Briefed on Operation Sindoor: Here’s How India Made Pakistan Bite the Dust

New Delhi: India on Tuesday briefed defence and diplomatic representatives from 70 countries on ‘Operation Sindoor’, detailing how it marks a strategic shift in India’s approach towards cross-border terrorism.

Led by Lt Gen DS Rana, director general of the Defence Intelligence Agency, the briefing presented a comprehensive account of India’s evolving response to threats, especially those finding safe haven in Pakistan.

Held at the Indian Army’s Manekshaw Centre, the briefing laid out the contours of a “new normal” in India’s response to terrorist threats, backed by intelligence, precision and indigenous capabilities.

The government emphasised that briefing 70 nations was a gesture of openness and accountability. It invited the international community to view India’s actions in the light of facts, not propaganda.

The briefing was also contextualised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent national address, which signaled that India’s responses to terrorism will now be strong, swift and unequivocal.

The main points conveyed during the briefing are as follows:

1. India’s New Security Posture: India conveyed that it has adopted a firm and proactive approach to terrorism, making it clear that future attacks will draw calibrated and decisive responses. This marks a “new normal” in India's national security doctrine.

2. Overview of Operation Sindoor: The diplomats were informed that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was a precise, intelligence-driven response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. It demonstrated India’s readiness to act across domains and borders when national security is compromised.

3. Target Selection and Intelligence Coordination: From a pool of 21 possible sites, nine confirmed terror-linked targets were selected for the operation. These were chosen after cross-verification using multi-agency intelligence inputs to ensure credibility and avoid civilian harm.

4. Execution and Jointness: The operation showcased high levels of coordination between the Indian Army, the Air Force and intelligence agencies. The armed forces executed the mission with speed and precision, reflecting enhanced jointness and inter-service cooperation.

5. Use of Indigenous Capabilities: India highlighted the use of indigenous weapons and systems during the operation, underlining the effectiveness of locally developed kinetic force multipliers.

6. Technological Superiority in Non-Kinetic Domains: Diplomats were briefed on India’s growing edge in space-based surveillance, cyber operations and electronic warfare. These technologies played a crucial role in the operation and demonstrated India’s advanced capabilities in modern warfare.

7. Counter-Misinformation Strategy: The briefing included a segment on how India effectively countered Pakistan’s misinformation campaign. India provided evidence of deliberate false narratives and detailed the swift measures taken to neutralise their impact diplomatically and digitally.

8. Regional Security and Stability: India emphasised that its actions are guided by the principle of self-defence and regional peace. It pointed out that terrorist networks operating with state support in the neighbourhood remain a threat not just to India but to regional stability as a whole.